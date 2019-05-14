Torrance County Commission to reopen private run detention facility

The Torrance County Commission is set re-open a detention facility to hold detained migrants.

The Torrance County Detention Facility has been closed since October of 2017 with many in town losing their jobs. However, Wednesday, commissioners approved a contract to reopen the facility.

County officials say reopening the prison will provide more than 200 jobs and will house ICE detainees if needed asylum seekers and local prisoners. Core Civic is already posting job listings online to staff the center.

Currently, local prisoners are having to be shuttled to Santa Fe County. Click here to search Core Civic jobs at the Torrance County Detention Facility.