SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 30-year-old woman pled guilty to assaulting an 8-month-old infant at her home within the San Filipe Pueblo, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced Thursday.

Salina Nicole Sandoval harmed the infant on Jan. 21, 2022. The infant suffered serious bodily injuries, including intracranial hemorrhages, shearing venous injuries, and retinal hemorrhages in the child’s left eye. The injuries were diagnosed as abusive head trauma, according to the plea agreement and other court documents.

Sandoval and the child are both members of the San Felipe Pueblo. Sandoval is out of custody on conditions of release pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled. She faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.