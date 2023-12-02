Drier weather moved in throughout the day today. High temperatures on today stayed much cooler than average, even for the beginning of December. Winds also increased across the eastern half of the state throughout the day today and continue through the rest of the weekend. The strongest winds will be in the eastern half of the state, where 50 mph wind gusts will be possible in the afternoon.

Quieter weather will return on Monday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures trending through the workweek. We will see a stretch of dry weather continue through all of next week.