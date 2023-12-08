Winds are breezy across the eastern half of the state of New Mexico. Winds will be gusty all across the state today. Wind advisories will be in effect along and east of the central mountain chain, to the Texas state line. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. Meanwhile, the rest of the state will see wind gusts up to 40 mph, still very windy. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal, despite the wind.

On Saturday, a stronger, backdoor cold front will move into the state, bringing much colder temperatures. Highs will be below normal on, topping out in the 30s, 40s and low 50s. Winds will be breezy across the state, but windy in the eastern plains. Snow will move into northeast NM early Saturday morning. Winter weather advisories will be in effect at Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas from 11 PM Friday night, until 11 AM Saturday morning, where 1 to 3 inches, and up to 6 inches will be possible. The rest of the northeast highlands will see light snow of around an inch or less, and some rain showers through Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a dry, sunny and warmer day.