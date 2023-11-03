It has been another quiet start to the day across New Mexico with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. As we head into the weekend westerly winds and a weak high pressure ridge week will warm temperatures up a few more degrees. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s each afternoon and early evening through next week. Overnight lows will mostly stay above freezing. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend, and winds will be mostly light, except for some breezes in eastern NM each afternoon.