Sunday will be a degree or two warmer thanks to downslope warming as westerly upper-level winds will pick up by the afternoon. Breezy conditions will begin Sunday as upper-level winds strengthen, especially across eastern New Mexico.

Westerly upper-level winds will continue to strengthen across the state through Tuesday, bringing increasingly windier conditions Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to rise gradually into early next week as well, with highs peaking Tuesday afternoon ahead of a Pacific low-pressure system approaching the state. Wednesday will be more seasonable before below-average temperatures return on Thursday.

The exact impacts when it comes to next week’s storm system are still very uncertain. Snow is possible across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands mid to late next week, but it could be dry. Better chances for rain will arrive late next week into next weekend. Check back in for details once the storm system forecast becomes a bit more certain. Either way, get out this weekend and enjoy some lovely weather for early November.