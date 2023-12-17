It is a chilly start across the state with nearly the entire area, seeing temperatures near or below freezing. However, as we head through the morning, sunshine returns will be the warmest day of the next 7 as high pressure is directly to the south. Still, warmer than average temperatures along with calm and dry conditions will stick around through mid next week as westerly upper level winds persist.

By mid to late next week, an approaching storm system will usher in ample upper level moisture across the state. This will bring more widespread precipitation mid to late next week. This will be more of a warm storm system, so mostly rain is expected. There will be a break in the precipitation before the bulk of the system arrives next weekend. Since it is still so far out there is a lot of uncertainty, but this active weather pattern with weekly storm chances seems like it will stick around through early next year. Hopefully it will help ease the extreme to exceptional drought conditions across the state.