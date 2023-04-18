It is a cool and quiet morning across the southwest. Wear layers today, as we will be warming back into the 70s and 80s across the state! Winds will pick up more, with gusts up to 25 to 35 across the state. The Four Corners and west mountains will be windiest with gusts up to around 40 to 45 mph. The Metro will see winds up to around 30 mph.

Red flag warnings will be in effect for most of the state today and all of the state tomorrow. Wildfires will ignite and spread rapidly. Even windier conditions will arrive on Wednesday, as a storm crosses the northern U.S. Winds will gust at 40 to 60 mph across the state.