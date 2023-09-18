ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flyby Provisions gift shop and Homewise will host a free Vintage Movie Night for the community on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Classic Film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be shown and there will be activities for guests. There will be yard games, DJ Monica Bencomo, cocktails with Still Spirits, freeze-dried candy by Sticky Fingers Candy, loaded french fries by Bang, Bang! Fries, face painting by Kooky Faces, popcorn, cotton candy, games, and more.

The event will take place outside in the Homewise parking Lot, located at 500 2nd St. SW. The event will start at 5 p.m. with the movie showing at 6:30 p.m.

Flyby Provisions and Homewise collaborated with the Metro Redevelopment Agency, One Albuquerque, and Burque Live for the event.