ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flyby Provisions gift shop and Homewise will host a free Vintage Movie Night for the community on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Classic Film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be shown and there will be activities for guests. There will be yard games, DJ Monica Bencomo, cocktails with Still Spirits, freeze-dried candy by Sticky Fingers Candy, loaded french fries by Bang, Bang! Fries, face painting by Kooky Faces, popcorn, cotton candy, games, and more.
Story continues below:
- Traffic: Albuquerque drivers concerned over Westside ‘problem intersection’
- Environment: Chaco Canyon roads damaged by heavy rain
- Crime: Man involved in Albuquerque teen’s death to get out of prison early
- New Mexico: Albuquerque City Council urges Governor to call a special session
The event will take place outside in the Homewise parking Lot, located at 500 2nd St. SW. The event will start at 5 p.m. with the movie showing at 6:30 p.m.
Flyby Provisions and Homewise collaborated with the Metro Redevelopment Agency, One Albuquerque, and Burque Live for the event.