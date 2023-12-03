High level clouds have been moving across northern and eastern portions of the state today with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the northern half of the state to mid to upper 50s across the southern half. As we head overnight, breezy conditions will lighten up with temperatures dropping to near or well below freezing across the state.

A warming trend continues through the work week with daytime highs climbing back above average as high pressure dominates the forecast with plenty of sunshine.