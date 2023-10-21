We saw more record breaking heat across the state today with some cloud coverage across the southern half of New Mexico. Heading through the rest of the weekend, sunshine and above average temperatures continue to dominate the forecast.

Looking ahead to the workweek, sunny and warm conditions will be with us Monday but, some changes move in quickly Monday night. Cooler temperatures and rain chances increase as we head through the middle of the week. Fall-like weather will finally be abundant across the state with dryer air moving back in on Thursday.