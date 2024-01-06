While the entire state is feeling the arctic chill, northeastern New Mexico is seeing more snow this morning as a weak disturbance crosses the state. Anywhere from trace amounts to three inches are possible across northeastern parts of the state mainly along and north of I-40, slightly higher amounts possible along the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Most precipitation will wrap up across far east central New Mexico by the late morning/early afternoon with much sunnier and quieter conditions into Saturday afternoon and evening. Dry air will stick around through early Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday late afternoon, an even stronger and colder storm system will arrive to New Mexico bringing more widespread snow across the state into Monday. This system will bring even colder temperatures, with many places across the state not expected to get above freezing by Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will be in place, making it feel even colder. These strong winds look to create some blizzard-like conditions across northeast New Mexico with blowing snow elsewhere. Visibility will likely be an issue with many highways and interstates expected to see travel issues.

Exact timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain, so make sure to check back for a more detailed timeline of our next big winter storm. Early Tuesday morning will usher in the coldest air of the season, with dangerous wind chills 10 to 25° below zero across northern/western New Mexico. If you thought this weekend was going to be cold, just wait for early next week.