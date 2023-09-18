New Mexico is mostly clear and cool this Monday morning. Most spots will stay sunny through midday, with storms popping up in the western and southern mountains from 12 PM to 3 PM. Storms will move east during the late afternoon and evening. This will bring a chance of hit or miss showers and storms to the Metro and Rio Grande Valley today. The southeast plains may also see a few showers during the afternoon. Meanwhile, the northeast highlands will stay dry until late tonight, when rain will move east from the northern mountains. Temperatures will climb a few degrees Monday, and even warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday through Thursday, thanks to downslope warmer and a high pressure ridge over the state.

Skies will stay dry for most on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a higher rain chance across New Mexico on Thursday. Winds will pick up speed on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start to cool again this coming weekend.