ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police on Friday released a progress update on its proactive operations in Albuquerque.

The operations targeting violent crime began on Sept. 19 after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health order that directed the State Police to add more officers in Albuquerque.

Since the operation began, the New Mexico State Police has made 140 arrests, 68 of which were repeat and or violent offenders. A total of 13 guns have been taken off the street, two of which were stolen, and 12 stolen vehicles were recovered.

Police also seized 88 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine, and five grams of Ecstasy.

State Police have also been conducting traffic enforcement operations in Bernalillo County to reduce crashes, aggressive driving, speeding, lack of seatbelt usage, distracted driving, and DWIs.

Officers made over 2,600 traffic stops resulting in 2,511 citations for various traffic violations. There were 97 commercial motor vehicle inspections conducted, and 14 drivers were placed out of service.

The State Police said it will continue operations in Albuquerque to combat auto theft, violent crime, drug trafficking, and robbery.