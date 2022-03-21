NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday morning. A storm is crossing New Mexico Monday, bringing scattered, heavy rain and storms, mountain snow and strong winds. Rain and snow will become widespread during the late morning through the evening, so be sure to wear the rain jacket and bring an umbrella with you as you leave the house. The Metro will be seeing heaviest rain during the afternoon.

The rain and snow doesn’t end Monday. Another disturbance will bring more rain and snow through Tuesday. We will see rain and even snow accumulation possible Tuesday morning in the middle Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro. A dusting to 2″ of snow will be possible. Scattered snow and rain showers will continue for the northern mountains, central and south central NM throughout Tuesday.

Wind will be gusty as the low spins overhead. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect today, for far eastern, far southern and far northwest New Mexico. Gusts of 45-60 mph are expected, and winds will be strongest during the afternoon.