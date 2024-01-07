A strong low pressure system has made its way into the state today, bringing even colder temperatures, snowfall across the western portions of the state, causing hazardous road conditions in many locations. Heading overnight, this system will continue to push eastward. With temperatures dropping overnight, icy and snow covered roads are expected.

As we head into the workweek many places across the state are not expected to get above freezing by Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will be in place, making it feel even colder. These strong winds look to create some blizzard-like conditions across northeast New Mexico with blowing snow elsewhere, causing for a Blizzard Warning to go into effect Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Visibility will likely be an issue with many highways and interstates expected to see travel issues.

Early Tuesday morning will usher in the coldest air of the season, with dangerous wind chills 10 to 25° below zero across northern/western New Mexico. If you thought this weekend was cold, just wait for early next week.