Overnight, most of the state will remain dry, but the last of 3 winter systems will begin to make its way into New Mexico. Starting early Sunday morning in northwestern parts of the state and progressing south and eastward throughout the day and into Monday.

This system will bring even colder temperatures, with many places across the state not expected to get above freezing by Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will be in place, making it feel even colder. These strong winds look to create some blizzard-like conditions across northeast New Mexico with blowing snow elsewhere. Visibility will likely be an issue with many highways and interstates expected to see travel issues.

Early Tuesday morning will usher in the coldest air of the season, with dangerous wind chills 10 to 25° below zero across northern/western New Mexico. If you thought this weekend was going to be cold, just wait for early next week.