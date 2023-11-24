After a dry start to the day across New Mexico, and low clouds are blanketing the northeast highlands and east plains, a cold front has moved in. The backdoor cold front brought strong, east/northeast winds into the east plains, the Metro and Santa Fe.

Scattered rain showers began in northwest New Mexico this afternoon and evening. Central New Mexico, including the Metro, are seeing a some rain and snow showers overnight. Scattered rain and snow will become more widespread through Saturday morning. Travel will become more difficult in central and northern New Mexico. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until 1 PM Saturday. This is when you can expect quickly deteriorating road conditions due to snow. Southern New Mexico will see a few rain showers late this evening and overnight, but mostly dry skies. The storm will move out by Saturday night, leaving Sunday dry, cold and sunny.