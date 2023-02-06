SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Silverton Mountain in southern Colorado is adding a new chairlift. The new chairlift is scheduled to be installed as early as this summer.

“We are really excited for the future of Silverton Mountain and our second chairlift that will access phenomenal terrain,” Silverton Mountain’s Founder, Aaron Brill said in a release. Earlybird prices for next season’s unguided passes will be sold for $199, but officials say once the lift is completed prices will likely increase. Silverton Mountain is about 50 miles north of Durango and is one of Colorado’s highest-elevation ski areas.