ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hot Flash Glass, an Albuquerque business located near San Mateo and Indian School holds weekly classes. Co-owner Linda Guernsey says they hold various classes Wednesday through Saturday for anyone interested in creating beautiful glasswork.

Mrs. Guernsey and her husband have been running the shop for over 20 years and are always pleased to welcome new students to their classes. For more information on these classes, you can visit their website or Facebook page.