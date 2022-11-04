ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Atrisco Heritage Academy High School held a mariachis concert to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos on Nov. 2. Many people gathered to watch the colorful show presented by the high school’s mariachis.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
- Crime: River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
- Local Elections: November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
- Albuquerque: ABQ bosque fire contained after spreading to a quarter of an acre
Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated every year between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. During this period, families welcome back the souls of lost relatives through food offerings, music and dance.