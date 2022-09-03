Hope you enjoyed the rain this afternoon! It’ll be the last of it for awhile. Our weather pattern is already changing as some drier air is beginning to arrive north. Two predominant bands of rain/storms developed earlier today, dropping some locally heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Grant collected 0.64″, whereas Las Vegas, T or C, and Socorro all picking up one to two tenth. Some areas in the southern Sangre de Cristo closer received another 1-1.25″ of rain this afternoon. No reports of flash flooding since the storms moved quickly. Skies will clear out northeast to southwest throughout the night. Temps will become rather chilly in the northern mountains with lows in the middle 30s for the Moreno Valley.

Sunday will start and end with clear skies as significantly drier air works in around a strong ridge of high pressure. Our monsoon pattern continues dwindling in this forecast. Not much changes as we head into Labor Day and beyond. High temps will heat up dramatically into the lower to middle 90s for the metro and the northwest corner of the state. Record heat will also be possible near Farmington through midweek. So temps will average 5-10° above average. Beyond this, we’ll slowly cool down as the ridge weakens. We’ll even begin seeing some clouds again with some PM storm chances for the mountains.