The night will be cool and mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the 40s, 50s and 60s. Clouds will move into the state early Sunday morning, and we could see a couple of spot showers in central and west-central NM.

Isolated storms will build in the mountains Sunday afternoon. Storms will move east off of the high terrain during the late afternoon and evening. This will bring isolated rain chances to the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro area and Santa Fe, as well as the east plains. Despite more cloud cover on Sunday, temperatures will heat a few degrees from Saturday’s high temperatures.