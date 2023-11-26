As we head overnight, skies will be mostly clear with a few high level clouds along with temperatures dropping near to below freezing. Temperatures will remain well below average heading into the workweek with a few spotty rain chances south on Monday and some high to mid level clouds across the state. Otherwise we remain dry and below average in terms of temperatures for the majority of the week before another storm system potentially brings more snow and rain Thursday and into the weekend for portions of the state.
Josh's Sunday Night Forecast