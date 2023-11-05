Warming temperatures continue to move through New Mexico as we head into the first half of the workweek with some locations potentially seeing record breaking warmth.

Westerly upper-level winds will continue to strengthen across the state through Tuesday, bringing increasingly windier conditions Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to rise gradually into early next week as well, with highs peaking Tuesday afternoon ahead of a Pacific low-pressure system approaching the state. Wednesday will be more seasonable before below-average temperatures return on Thursday.

The exact impacts when it comes to next week’s storm system are still very uncertain. Snow is possible across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands mid to late next week, but it could be dry. Better chances for rain will arrive late next week into next weekend.