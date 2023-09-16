Isolated storms will come to an end in southern New Mexico after sunset. A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect until 6:45 PM around the McBride burn scar near Ruidoso. The night will be cool and mostly clear.

Clouds will move into the state Sunday morning, and we could see a couple of spot showers in central and west-central NM. Isolated storms will build in the mountains Sunday afternoon. Storms will move east off of the high terrain during the late afternoon and evening. This will bring isolated rain chances to the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro area and Santa Fe, as well as the east plains. Despite more cloud cover on Sunday, temperatures will heat a few degrees from Saturday’s high temperatures.