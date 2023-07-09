Aside from a few sprinkles in southern New Mexico, Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, 60s, and 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday will start mostly sunny, and clouds will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Isolated storms will pop up over the southwest and Sacramento mountains in the early afternoon, moving slowly east. Most of the state will stay dry, and only a few sprinkles from virga will be possible over the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley. Winds will stay lighter, and temperatures will be very hot.

Heat advisories will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Temperatures will climb to around 100 degrees or higher. Avoid strenuous activities outdoors during the afternoon!