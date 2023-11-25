What a beautiful day across New Mexico! We started off with widespread rain and snow showers across the central and northern portions of the state, and we are ending with partly cloudy skies and plenty of snow accumulation across portions of the state. Some areas in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado saw upwards of 10″ of snow accumulation.

As we head overnight, skies will continue to clear out as temperatures plummet below freezing. Wet roads from the day could see some hazardous, icy conditions as the sun sets, and temperatures drop. Sunday will bring sunshine for the northern half of the state, along with some high level clouds across southern portions of the state. Temperatures will remain well below average heading into the workweek with a few spotty rain chances south on Monday. Otherwise we remain dry for the majority of the week before another storm system potentially brings more snow and rain towards the end of the week.