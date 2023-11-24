After a dry start to the day across New Mexico, and low clouds are blanketing the northeast highlands and east plains, a cold front has moved in. The backdoor cold front brought strong, east/northeast winds into the east plains, the Metro and Santa Fe. Breezy westerly winds will move over the state through this evening. Temperatures are colder today, with highs only in the 20s and 30s across northern New Mexico and 40s to 60s across southern New Mexico.

Scattered rain showers will began in northwest New Mexico this afternoon and evening, and light snow flurries have started in the northern mountains. Central New Mexico, including the Metro, could see a few isolated rain showers overnight. Scattered rain and snow will become widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Travel will become difficult in central and northern New Mexico. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect from 5 PM Friday evening, until 1 PM Saturday. This is when you can expect quickly deteriorating road conditions due to snow. Southern New Mexico will see a few rain showers late this evening and overnight, but mostly dry skies. The storm will move out by Saturday night, leaving Sunday dry, cold and sunny.