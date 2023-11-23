Happy Thanksgiving! We have seen calm and quiet conditions across New Mexico today with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Overnight, we will see some slight clearing as temperatures drop below freezing for the majority of the state.

Friday will start dry and partly sunny across the state. Rain and snow will then begin in northern and northwest New Mexico during the afternoon and evening with a chance for spotty showers in the Metro by Friday evening. Rain and mountain snow will spread across central and northern New Mexico overnight through Saturday morning, even bringing a chance for light snow around the Metro. Scattered showers will continue through Saturday, ending during the evening. Sunday will be a dry and cold day.

Snowfall totals will be highest in the northern mountains, with about one to four inches from 5,000′ to 7,500′, and four to twelve inches above 7,500′. while only a dusting to a few inches will be possible in the lower elevations of central and northern NM.