Happy Thanksgiving! The morning is cold across the state, so bundle up for any Turkey Trots you plan to attend. Temperatures will be seasonably warm today, climbing back into the 50s and 60s. Skies will start sunny this morning, before cloud cover increases throughout the day. There will be no travel issues within New Mexico or surrounding states today.

Friday will start dry and partly sunny across the state. Snow and rain will move into southern Colorado throughout the morning and midday. Rain and snow will then begin in northern and northwest New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for spotty showers in the Metro by Friday evening. Rain and mountain snow will spread across central and northern New Mexico overnight through Saturday morning, even bringing a chance for light snow around the Metro. Scattered showers will continue through Saturday, ending during the evening. Sunday will be a dry and cold day.

Snowfall totals will be highest in the northern mountains, with about one to four inches from 5,000′ to 7,500′, and four to twelve inches above 7,500′. while only a dusting to a few inches will be possible in the lower elevations of central and northern NM.