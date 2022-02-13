LOS ANGELES, California (WCMH) — In addition to some football, Super Bowl Sunday also means the big Halftime Show.

Five hip hop stars took the stage during halftime at SoFi Stadium: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Pepsi, the main sponsor of the performance, referred to it as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

While this was first-ever halftime performance with rap at its center, according to the New York Times, it isn’t the first to include rap music. Rappers Nelly, P. Diddy, Missy Elliott, Will.i.am., Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and M.I.A. have all made appearances during recent halftime shows.