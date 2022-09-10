ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two homes in the Foothills were damaged Saturday. Police said a driver crashed into the homes.

Albuquerque Police Department said a vehicle went through someone’s home around 2 p.m. The driver, a man, drove into a townhouse on Chandelle Loop Northeast, just off Rover and Tramway. Police are still trying to piece together what happened.

Neighbors claimed the driver appeared to be speeding. The crash forced officers to block off the neighborhood as they worked to clear the scene. Those living in the neighborhood said it’s been difficult getting in and out of the area.

One neighbor said they were shocked and unsure if the driver had been drinking. They said it looked like the person took a straight shot right down the street into the house.

Police alleged the driver was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, but their condition isn’t known at the moment.

The homeowner that saw the most damage wasn’t home at the time, but the other owner was home during the crash. They were not injured. Police aren’t sure how extreme the damage is yet.