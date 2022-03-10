ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to make announcements related to economic development in a news conference Thursday. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of an anticipated expected news briefing about the topic on this page starting around 2:30 p.m.

Details about the nature of the announcements remains limited. According to the Office of the Governor, the Governor is expected to discuss news tied to clean energy, jobs and economic development. The announcement is expected to take place in Albuquerque.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.