ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The average price for a gallon of gas in New Mexico has dropped for the ninth straight week. The statewide average for a gallon is now $3.02, that’s 12 cents less than a week ago. It’s also 26 cents less than a year ago. However, you can find it for about $2.75 in most places.

Officials credit a drop in demand and an increase in regional supply. Drivers in Farmington are paying the most, $3.64 a gallon. Albuquerque drivers are paying the least at $2.78 a gallon. This is in comparison to the national average, which sits at $3.19.

According to gasprices.aaa.com, New Mexico is ranked as No. 20 least expensive in the U.S. for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.