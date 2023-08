ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Central Avenue and Chama Street NE Friday night.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian, police said. The motorcyclist died on the scene and the pedestrian was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

Police blocked off the area to investigate around 8:45 p.m.

