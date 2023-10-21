Cloud coverage has increased across the southern half of New Mexico overnight, but record and near-record warmth will still be possible through weekend. A storm early next week will bring cooler temperatures and widespread rain chances.

Changes will arrive Monday night as a cold front moves through New Mexico. Widespread rain chances will finally be back in the cards for us as we head through the middle of the week, however intensity and and location are still a bit questionable due to models not agreeing. One thing we are certain of is that we will see some rain and cooler temperatures through the middle of next week.

Drier weather will start to return on Thursday, but the temperatures will stay cooler than what we have been used to lately.