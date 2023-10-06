LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Parks Division and the Los Alamos Police Department are investigating several incidents of vandalism over the past two weeks at two county parks.

Damages include clogged urinals and toilets with mud and debris in the restroom facilities at the Rover and North Mesa parks.

A toilet clogged with mud and debris at Rover Park. (Credit: Los Alamos County Parks Division)

According to Parks Superintendent Wendy Parker the repairs are expensive, they take crews away from other essential duties, and they diminish the quality of the community’s parks. “It’s disheartening,” said Parker. “These unintended expenses to repair damages are funds that could have been used toward other park improvements.”

Anyone with information related to this crime may call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 505-662-8282 or may call the LAPD non-emergency dispatch line at 505-662-8222. LAPD will offer a $500 reward leading to the arrest of any suspect(s).