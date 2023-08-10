ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Michael Petersen has two wins and two losses this season. His Earned Run Average is 2.61 through 29 games. It’s not bad numbers for a guy who once thought he did not belong in professional baseball. Petersen missed multiple seasons due to Tommy John surgery and COVID-19.

An opportunity to represent Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic changed Petersen’s career in a way he never imagined. He was called to the mound against Team USA and words from his pitching coach completely changed his mindset, after he was able to shutdown some of the top players in Major League Baseball.