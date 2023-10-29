A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through 9 AM this morning for the Northeast Highlands due to limited visibility.

Winter Weather Advisories, Freeze Warnings, and Freeze Watches have also been issued across much of New Mexico and southern Colorado. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and could potentially damage outdoor plumbing.

The backdoor cold front will continue to push into the Rio Grande Valley by this afternoon, bringing a gusty east canyon wind by this evening. Light rain will move into northwestern portions of New Mexico, switching over to light to moderate snowfall over the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. Temperatures will then drop quickly across the rest of New Mexico. A possibility of a light rain/snow mix for the Albuquerque Metro overnight Sunday into Monday morning, however, no accumulation is expected. Higher elevations across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado could see accumulations up to 10″ through Monday morning.

Many areas across New Mexico will wake up Monday to their first freeze of the season, with cold afternoon high temperatures across the state in the afternoon. Even colder overnight low temperatures settle in Tuesday morning, but a very slow warming trend will start Tuesday afternoon.