Frigid temperatures are with us this morning, ranging from sub-zero to mid 20s across the state. Skies are mostly clear and as winds become westerly through the morning, we will see considerable warming throughout the day. Highs will range from the upper 30s to upper 50s as we head into the evening. Cloud coverage increases late in the day and will stick with us into the workweek.

Drier, warmer, and calmer weather will arrive early this week. We are tracking our next storm system that is on track to approach the state mid to late week. This storm system will bring a lot more significant moisture to the region and allow for more widespread rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday. The exact timing, intensity, and location is still very uncertain since it’s so far out, but stay up to date as we fine tune the forecast in the coming days.