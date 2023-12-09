Overnight slightly breezy, northerly winds will continue to push through the state. Early Sunday morning will be frigid with the state waking up to temperatures in the 20s, teens, and single digits.

Drier, warmer, and calmer weather will arrive early next week. We are already tracking our next storm system that is on track to approach the state mid to late next week. This storm system will bring a lot more significant moisture to the region and allow for more widespread rain and snow next Wednesday and Thursday. The exact timing, intensity, and location is still very uncertain since it’s so far out, but stay up to date as we fine tune the forecast in the coming days.