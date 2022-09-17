Our temperatures were all over the board today, but overall it was a rather pleasant September day. This is fall weather at its finest where we experience all four seasons in one. Many areas in the northern mountain were near or below freezing this morning. Other areas, like Roswell, are still feeling summer’s heat with a 97° high again this afternoon. Tucumcari hit 95°, and T or C reached 92°. Our temperatures swings will continue to be quite extreme from night to day. The overnight period tonight will be quiet, mild, and dry. The breezes calmed down considerably after 25-35 mph this afternoon. Come Sunday, it’ll feel quite similar to Saturday with highs above average east and near average west.. The RGV will rise into the upper 80s. Unlike today, the higher terrain over western NM will see some lighter PM scattered storms.

We begin tapping into some monsoon moisture early next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over Texas. This pulls some moisture from the tropics northward increasing storm chances early to midweek west. Some locally heavy rain is possible near the burn scars as the monsoon is given one last push. Eastern New Mexico will likely stay dry and hot throughout this entire forecast. By next weekend, the ridge weakens as does rain chances across western NM.