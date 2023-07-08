Storms are weakening and dissipating across the state this evening, and skies will be mostly to partly clear tonight. Temperatures will stay mild overnight. Sunday will start mostly sunny, and clouds will develop during the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will pop up over the southwest mountains and Sacramento mountains during the early afternoon, moving slowly east. Most of the state will stay dry, and only a few sprinkles from virga will be possible over the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley. Winds will stay lighter, and temperatures will be very hot. Heat advisories will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Temperatures will climb to around 100 degrees or higher. Avoid strenuous activities outdoors during the afternoon!