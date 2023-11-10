Rain and snow showers have moved out of the Metro but still persist across eastern NM and into the northern mountains. Showers will become spottier as we head later into the afternoon, eventually ending from west to east this evening.

Temperatures will be colder today, only climbing into the 40s and 50s across the state, with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday morning will be cloudy and foggy in spots, but skies will clear by midday in most of the state. Skies will stay sunnier through the end of the weekend, with dry conditions. Temperatures will warm back to normal by Sunday.