A shallow cold front moved through the eastern plains of New Mexico this morning dropping temperatures significantly in those locations along with breezy conditions. Skies will remain mostly sunny with slightly breezy conditions across the state through the afternoon.

On Saturday, windier weather is expected by the afternoon, and southwesterly winds will draw in warmer air. Temperatures will warm up for all of the state with most of the state seeing sunshine and breezy winds during the day. There will be a cloud cover and spot sprinkles in the eastern plains during the morning. Rain and mountains snow will begin in southwest Colorado by Saturday afternoon.

An arctic cold front will move into the state Sunday morning, dropping temperatures 15 to 40 degrees on Sunday. There will be a chance for rain and freezing rain near the Texas state line Sunday morning. The rest of the state will wake up to dry weather, but there will be spotty rain showers in central northern and eastern NM during the afternoon and evening, with mountain snow up north, with the highest amounts in the higher peaks of the mountains. There may be a dusting to two inches in the central high terrain, and flurries with a dusting at best in the northeast highlands. Precipitation will continue into Monday morning, which may lead to driving issues for the AM commute.