We warmed up considerably across the state compared to this time yesterday, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to upper 50s. Cloud coverage will increase late this evening and will stick with us into the workweek.

Drier, warmer, and calmer weather will arrive early this week. We are tracking our next storm system that is on track to approach the state mid to late week. This storm system will bring a lot more significant moisture to the region and allow for more widespread rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy conditions are expected with this system as well as a significant drop in temperatures.