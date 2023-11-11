Warmer, drier, and quieter weather continues through the end of the weekend. High temperatures will climb back to the seasonal average by Sunday afternoon. A few spotty showers will move into far southern parts of the state Sunday night through the day Monday, but most of New Mexico will remain dry. The warming trend will continue into the middle of next week.

An active pattern of weather begins late next week with another storm system on the way. It’s still a little too early to talk details, but a storm moving in from the west will bring rain chances and mountain snow to parts of New Mexico starting Thursday. This is hopefully the beginning of an active period of weather that will stick around into the end of November.