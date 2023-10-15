Heading out the door this morning, we range in temperatures from the teens to low 50s across the state along with some slightly breezy conditions. It is the last day of Balloon Fiesta and after a gorgeous week full of perfect weather with only one day that hindered balloons from flying, we are seeing winds out of the north sustained at around 10 mph at Balloon Fiesta Park.

As the sun rises, winds should begin to die down, allowing for mass ascension to happen. Throughout the day, we will see sunny skies with temperatures near or slightly above average across the state. A ridge of high pressure will move through as we start the workweek, keeping temperatures warm and skies dry.