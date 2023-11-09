A cold front is moved through New Mexico this morning. Winds will lighten up around through the afternoon and evening, with lighter breezes of 15 to 30 mph across the state. Temperatures will stay chillier behind the cold front, and highs will only top out in the 40s and 50s for most of the state.

Rain showers continue to move across southern New Mexico, and we will continue to see rain chances in that part of the state through this evening with spot showers possible in the northern mountains as well. Skies will stay cloudy in eastern NM, but sunnier in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Another surge of moisture will arrive late this evening through Friday, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow to southern and central NM. Even the Metro may see rain showers Friday morning and midday.